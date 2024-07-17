Netscout expands IT observability for the digital edge

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC introduced its new suite of Business Edge Observability products, including the nGenius Edge Sensor and Remote InfiniStreamNG solutions to deliver IT observability for remote locations at the digital edge. As the prevalence and importance of mission-critical applications and services expand at remote sites, like retail stores, manufacturing facilities, banks, utility companies, hospitals, and government offices, proactive, deep-dive observability is more critical in reducing business risk.

Recent research from the Uptime Institute points to the painful costs of outages. 16 percent of respondents stated their most recent outage cost more than $1 million, and 54 percent said costs exceeded $100,000, reinforcing the need for automating IT operations so mission-critical applications and data can be available locally.

The increased complexity of SASE, SD-WAN, SaaS, and UCaaS service usage further challenges ensuring high-quality digital experiences at remote sites. Traditional methods, including application point tools, synthetics-only, user self-diagnosis, and ad hoc troubleshooting, are ineffective and time-consuming. Since IT teams often have limited resources at remote locations, they require instrumentation that provides a combination of synthetic transaction capabilities and deep packet inspection (DPI) to prevent visibility gaps and determine the root cause quickly.

NETSCOUT Business Edge Observability offerings combine the power of the company’s patented Adaptive Services Intelligence® (ASI) technology with synthetic testing and automatic decryption together to deliver comprehensive visibility that scales to any essential business edge. For remote sites, nGenius Edge Sensors and Remote InfiniStreamNGs become the eyes and ears of an IT team, reducing the time to troubleshoot and resolve issues.