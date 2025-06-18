NetIX Named Best Global Internet Exchange Provider for 2025

June 2025

NetIX was named “Best Global Internet Exchange Provider” at the 2025 Carrier Community Global Awards ceremony held last night in Berlin.

The CC-Global Awards recognize operators, service providers and technology companies for innovation and outstanding achievements. They are organized annually by Carrier Community, an international platform for telecom professionals.

Last year NetIX strengthened its European backbone and raised capacities worldwide. The team opened a new Marseille - Milan route and doubled the Madrid - Frankfurt capacity to 200 Gbps. Later, NetIX built a new 100 Gbps link between Madrid and Marseille. The IX platform also expanded capacity on the EllaLink subsea cable to give customers better and faster access to Latin-American markets.

Thanks to these upgrades NetIX entered the global top-10 Internet Exchanges. Network traffic rose from just over 2 Tbps at the start of 2024 to more than 4 Tbps.