Neterra Retains Commitment to Excellence with Recertification of Three ISO Standards

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

The global connectivity and telecom service provider Neterra announced the successful recertification of three key ISO standards. The reissued certifications include ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 27001:2022 (Information Security Management System), and ISO 20000-1:2018 (Service Management System).

The ISO recertifications signify Neterra’s adherence to internationally recognized best practices. Achieving these certifications requires a comprehensive audit process by an independent body, verifying that Neterra’s systems and processes meet the stringent requirements of each standard.

ISO 9001:2015 certification ensures Neterra’s quality management system is designed to consistently meet customer requirements and enhance customer satisfaction through continual improvement.

ISO 27001:2022 certification demonstrates company’s commitment to information security by implementing a robust information security management system that protects confidentiality, integrity, and availability of assets.

ISO 20000-1:2018 certification signifies Neterra’s ability to consistently provide quality IT services that meet the needs of its customers. This standard focuses on establishing a service management system that delivers value through effective processes for planning, delivering, and improving IT services.