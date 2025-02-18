Neterra Enhances Its Customer Service Monitoring System

More precise monitoring and faster issue resolution with an expanded global infrastructure Neterra has significantly improved its connectivity service monitoring system by expanding its global network of monitoring points. The company has implemented a new monitoring system that provides clearer visibility into off-net services and enables more effective diagnostics and maintenance.

The new system allows customer services to be monitored from geographically closer points, ensuring more accurate diagnostics of potential issues such as packet loss and round-trip delay. The enhancement also facilitates historical data analysis, enabling more precise incident responses and service optimization.

Beyond expanding its monitoring infrastructure, Neterra has upgraded the system’s interface with easy-to-analyze graphs that illustrate packet loss and latency trends. Additionally, thanks to a new integration with the company’s inventory system, every new service is automatically added to monitoring upon activation, significantly reducing configuration time.

Another key advantage of the new system is the ability to rapidly deploy new monitoring nodes.

With these improvements, Neterra reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-quality services and enhancing support efficiency for customers worldwide.