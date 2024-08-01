Neterra and NetIX significantly expanded their network capabilities

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Neterra and NetIX significantly expanded their network capabilities. The companies added a new Brazilian internet exchange point (IX.br – Fortaleza) to their networks, providing clients with enhanced data-sharing opportunities in the South American market.

In addition, Neterra and NetIX upgraded their existing point of presence (PoP) in Amsterdam, Netherlands, to meet the growing demand for high-capacity connectivity.

The new Brazilian exchange point, IX.br – Fortaleza, offers a 100 Gigabit connection, further strengthening Neterra and NetIX’s presence in Brazil. Clients can connect to this exchange either directly or through NetIX’s Remote Peering service, providing flexibility and global reach.

The upgrade in Amsterdam, located at the Nikhef data center, includes a new high-performance router and switches, enabling Neterra and NetIX to support client demand. This enhancement ensures that businesses can easily scale their network usage and access high-speed connectivity in Europe.

Neterra is a global communications service provider, recognized as "The Best Central & Eastern European Carrier 2023" by the Capacity Global Carrier Awards. The company owns and operates four data centers and a global network with over 220 points of presence in more than 70 countries. Nine of the world’s 10 largest telecoms and nearly 1,000 global enterprises trust Neterra, solidifying its position as an industry leader.

NetIX, a Neterra group company, is the 12th largest internet exchange platform globally, with daily traffic peaks exceeding 3 Tbps. NetIX provides its members with direct connections and access to content from over 10,000 networks and 40+ other internet exchange platforms.