Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Nedap introduces industry Device Certificate Management

January 2025 by Marc Jacob

Nedap y announces the launch of both AEOS Certificate Management and Device Certificate Management within its on-premises access control system, AEOS. This groundbreaking feature positions AEOS as the first access control system to implement certificate management from server to reader, setting a new standard in the industry.

The integration of Certificate Management into AEOS enhances the system’s security by enabling the use of unique digital certificates to establish secure, encrypted communication across all AEOS system components (including the server, controllers, and access readers). This advancement ensures encrypted communication throughout the entire access control infrastructure, significantly reducing the risk of cyber threats and unauthorized access.

Nedap’s commitment to pioneering security solutions is further exemplified by AEOS’s recent compliance achievements, including CAPSS accreditation from the UK’s National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), EN60839, ANSSI, and BSI certifications. These certifications underscore AEOS’s robust cybersecurity measures and its suitability for protecting critical national infrastructure.

With the introduction of Certificate Management, Nedap continues to lead the way in providing cutting-edge security solutions that meet the evolving needs of organizations worldwide.


See previous articles

    

See next articles












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 