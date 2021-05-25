Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

ndependent security audit verifies Surfshark’s network security

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cybersecurity company Surfshark has undergone a third-party security audit of its VPN server infrastructure. The investigation performed by Cure53 confirmed a solid security premise of Surfshark. The report points out that despite extensive research and wide coverage of a plethora of possible risks, no serious issues were detected.

The scope of the evaluation included a server configuration audit and a broader security assessment. The final audit report highlights that all of the security-related findings resided in the realm of general weaknesses while subsequently implemented fixes were verified as appropriate.

The audit report states that the Surfshark network relies on sound defaults while the configuration of constructs and cipher-suites show engineers’ diligence and attention to details. Researchers made only four security-relevant discoveries, and Surfshark engineers handled those before the publication of the results.

“The overall outcome should be regarded as very good, and the testing team has no doubt that the Surfshark maintainers have a clear understanding of security and privacy challenges associated with being a VPN provider,” concludes the report published by the Cure53 research team.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 