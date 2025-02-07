Nationwide partners with CAPSLOCK

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

UK cyber training organisation, CAPSLOCK announces a new partnership with Nationwide to help the UK building society set up a dedicated cyber security training programme to expand its Technology Development Programme. Working closely with Nationwide’s careers team, CAPSLOCK is the first cyber skills training partner tasked with supporting Nationwide with the onboarding, training and role allocation of new joiners into the cyber security function.

As a major UK employer, Nationwide is committed to developing the country’s cyber, digital and technology skills. For the last nine years, the organisation has trained over 300 graduates and career changers who want to fast-track their career into IT through its Technology Development Programme. The partnership with CAPSLOCK specifically focuses on cyber security to help Nationwide not only tackle the challenges of recruiting into cyber roles but drive improved diversity in the function and promote a cyber-first company culture.

Over 16 weeks, CAPSLOCK trained the Nationwide learners into Certified Cyber Security Practitioners with Ce-CSP certifications. CAPSLOCK’s curriculum simulated the real cyber security workplace, encouraging a team and problem-based approach so learners graduated with the context of how they apply their new skills in the cyber industry. In addition to practical topic areas within risk, process, and technology disciplines, the cohort focused on developing knowledge around impact skills and culture building, including ethics, resilience and business continuity.

This bespoke training will help Nationwide support the development of cybersecurity roles, and the programme’s success means that plans are in place to offer additional upskilling opportunities in 2025.