National apprenticeship week: addressing the cybersecurity skills gap defends upon collaboration – IEEE comments

February 2025 by IEEE

The UK’s cybersecurity talent gap is well documented. Despite the UK Government’s £830 million investment last year*, recent reports indicate that approximately 44 percent of businesses have basic cybersecurity skills gaps, while 27 percent lack advanced skills such as penetration testing**. In recognition of National Apprenticeship Week (10-16 February), industry leaders and educators are highlighting the critical role apprenticeships can play in addressing the current skills gap and how both parties can work together to establish a workforce ready for the future***.

Kevin Curran, IEEE member and professor of cybersecurity at Ulster university, calls for further industry collaboration:

"Cybertheft is swiftly becoming one of the fastest growing crimes in the world, yet enterprises are currently faced with an unprecedented talent shortage. A recent government report indicated that around half** (44 percent) of all businesses have basic skills gaps that leave them vulnerable to threats. As technology evolves, new challenges will arise, particularly when it comes to filling specialist jobs in this area. This is driving up wages for the most sought-after roles – a trend that will likely continue into the foreseeable future, and one that should motivate any young person considering a career in this field.

"Cloud security experts are in high demand right now. However, it will soon be difficult to find professionals with the necessary skills to secure a cloud infrastructure, especially as the platform grows in complexity. Even now, it is hard to find cybersecurity staff with good experience in this area. Artificial intelligence (AI) is also likely to have a major impact on the cyber skills landscape. It is crucial that we maintain a steady supply of diverse, highly skilled and adaptable professionals to meet the needs of our growing digital economy.

"Apprenticeships may be the solution here. However, this would require further investment and greater collaboration between government, education and industry leaders. Businesses need to plan ahead by providing plenty of opportunities for staff and young people to learn and take charge of their careers. At the same time, the education sector needs to actively promote the opportunities available in the cybersecurity labour market. After all, cybersecurity is a challenging, but incredibly rewarding, career."

*https://www.gov.uk/government/news/huge-boost-for-global-security-with-almost-1-billion-government-investment

**https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/cyber-security-skills-in-the-uk-labour-market-2024/cyber-security-skills-in-the-uk-labour-market-2024

***https://nationalapprenticeshipweek.co.uk/