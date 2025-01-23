Naoris Protocol Announces Partnership with Alpaca Network

January 2025 by Marc Jacob

Naoris Protocol is announce a strategic partnership with Alpaca Network, a decentralized hub for AI innovation and monetization. This collaboration unites Naoris Protocol’s cutting-edge post-quantum powered decentralized cybersecurity solutions with Alpaca Network’s thriving ecosystem of AI tools, services, and decentralized applications.

Alpaca Network empowers AI developers and users by providing a platform to showcase, monetize, and deploy AI models and services globally. Through innovative tools like TaskPaca and the Paca Marketplace, Alpaca Network fosters collaboration and supports the growth of AI-powered solutions in a decentralized environment.

In partnership with Alpaca Network, Naoris Protocol will deploy their decentralized cybersecurity agents enhanced with post-quantum cryptography to secure Alpaca Network’s decentralized infrastructure. Additionally, Alpaca Network will contribute to Naoris Protocol’s long-term goals by serving as an onramp for AI agents within its future Layer 1 (L1) post-quantum blockchain, creating new opportunities for scalable AI and blockchain collaboration.

Key Synergies:

● Decentralized Cybersecurity Agents for Enhanced Protection

Naoris Protocol will introduce advanced decentralized cybersecurity agents into the Alpaca Network ecosystem, ensuring robust protection for transactions, data, and interactions within its decentralized AI hub.

● AI Integration into Future Blockchain Development

Alpaca Network’s expertise in AI development and task automation will contribute to Naoris Protocol’s future Post Quantum Layer 1 blockchain, offering scalable solutions for integrating AI agents into decentralized security architectures.

● Decentralized Security for AI Applications

By combining Naoris Protocol’s decentralized security architecture with Alpaca Network’s focus on federated learning and edge processing, this partnership ensures privacy and reduces vulnerabilities for AI-driven solutions.

A Collaborative Future for AI and Blockchain

This partnership signifies a groundbreaking step toward uniting decentralized security and AI innovation. By integrating decentralized cybersecurity with decentralized AI applications,

Naoris Protocol and Alpaca Network are creating a secure and efficient quantum resistant ecosystem that empowers developers and users alike.