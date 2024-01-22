NAKIVO Releases v10.11

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

NAKIVO starts off 2024 with a new release of NAKIVO Backup & Replication version 10.11. Packed with several features and solution improvements, this release adds alarms and reporting for IT Monitoring, backup for Linux-based Oracle databases, File System Indexing, expanded storage snapshot support and more. With regular solution updates introducing new backup and recovery features, coupled with up to 49% lower TCO and flexible operational scalability, NAKIVO Backup & Replication stands as the ideal and reliable choice for protecting business data.

Alarms and Reporting for IT Monitoring

Infrastructure monitoring requires a proactive approach and the right tools to quickly identify and address potential issues before they become major problems. NAKIVO’s Monitoring for VMware now includes alarms and reporting capability, enabling customers to create custom alerts and monitor critical components such as VMware host, VM, and datastore for suspicious activity. Additionally, they can create and receive different types of reports about the monitored vSphere items to gain insights and improve overall system performance.

Backup for Oracle RMAN on Linux

NAKIVO Backup & Replication simplifies Oracle Database backup and recovery through seamless integration with native RMAN functionality. The latest 10.11 release extends this support to include Oracle RMAN on Linux systems. Customers can protect and instantly discover and restore necessary databases directly from backups.

File System Indexing

Granular recovery restores specific historical versions of files, documents, or objects, without recovering unnecessary items.

The new File System Indexing feature in NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10.11 makes it even easier to search for and recover individual files or folders from VMware and Hyper-V VM backups. This feature creates an index of all files and folders in a VM backup, enabling customers to quickly search for specific files or folders using a range of search criteria, such as file name, recovery point date, path and size. With File System Indexing, customers can restore individual files or folders in just a few clicks without the need to recover the entire backup.

Backup from HPE Alletra and HPE Primera Storage Snapshots

In v10.11, NAKIVO expands support for storage snapshots by including compatibility with HPE Alletra and HPE Primera storage systems. Customers can directly back up their VMware VMs stored on these devices from storage snapshots, eliminating the need for regular VM snapshots. This can help reduce the time required to perform backup, replication or recovery tasks and minimise the impact on production environments.

In-Place Archive Mailbox, Litigation Hold and In-Place Hold Support

The latest version also extends the Backup for Microsoft 365 functionality by adding support for additional types of mailbox items in Exchange Online:

• In-Place Archive mailboxes

• Litigation Hold items

• In-Place Hold items

Customers can now back up In-Place Archive mailboxes, along with mailboxes/items with Litigation or In-Place Hold enabled. This enhancement enables users to instantly recover items from these backups, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and facilitating the easy location of items to fulfill e-discovery requests.

Universal Transporter

Managing data protection for different workloads can be a daunting task, especially when each workload has unique data protection requirements and management overhead.

With the universal transporter introduced in v10.11, customers can discover and protect multiple workloads (Hyper-V VMs, physical servers, Oracle databases, and tape devices) located on the same host, all from the intuitive interface of NAKIVO Backup & Replication.

Feature Availability

NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10.11 will be available for download from 30th January 2024. Customers can either update their version of the solution or install the 15-day Free Trial to check how the new features work.