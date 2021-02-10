nOps Achieves SOC 2 Certification for Its SaaS Cloud Management Platform

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

nOps announced that it has been awarded SOC 2 certification for its SaaS platform. The examination was performed by an independent auditing firm, A-LIGN ASSURANCE.

Achieving SOC 2 certification confirms that nOps applies rigorous internal security policies and procedures as it helps customers optimize their AWS infrastructure.

A SOC 2 report evaluates companies’ systems and processes using the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Categories (TSCs). The TSCs are industry-recognized standards for cloud service providers, software providers and developers, web marketing companies, and financial services organizations.

SOC 2 certification provides assurances to an organization’s prospective and current customers regarding the security of the organization’s information systems. The certification is especially relevant for any service provider that stores customer data in the cloud, such as SaaS businesses like nOps.

For companies that are adding the nOps cloud management platform to their cloud infrastructure, security and trust are of prime importance. The SOC 2 assessment gives customers – including healthcare and fintech companies that are bound by high-level security requirements – the confidence to enable nOps on their infrastructure.

nOps invested in the SOC 2 exercise early in its product journey, reinforcing its focus on security as a core attribute of the platform.