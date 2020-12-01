nClouds Recertified as AWS Managed Service Provider Partner

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

nClouds, a managed service provider (MSP) and a provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services, announced today that it has been recertified as an AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner.

This designation recognizes that nClouds has undergone an extensive third-party validation audit that demonstrates next-generation managed service practices and is highly skilled at providing end-to-end AWS solutions to customers. As an AWS MSP Partner, nClouds undergoes a recertification audit every 36 months. The company provides MSP support in four key areas: plan and design, build and migrate, run and operate, and optimize.

nClouds also announced that they’ve been named to ChannelE2E’s Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs List for 2020. This is the second consecutive year that nClouds has achieved ChannelE2E recognition. nClouds appears as No. 34 on the 2020 list, advancing from No. 152 in the 2019 edition. Inclusion in this respected list is limited to the top 250 MSPs that support AWS and other cloud services.

nClouds helps its MSP customers achieve better business results with fewer issues and surprises. Applying battle-tested best practices in infrastructure development on AWS, nClouds helps accelerate product time-to-market, detects and mitigates performance bottlenecks and security risks, and improves operational efficiency so that its customers can focus on growing their business.