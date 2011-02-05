nCipher nShield HSMs Achieve Red Hat Container Certification

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

nCipher Security, an Entrust Datacard company, announces its nShield® HSMs are now available as a Red Hat OpenShift certified container, delivering enhanced security and providing a root of trust for containerized applications. The new optimization is the latest in a ten-year technology collaboration between the companies that includes nShield HSM integrations with Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Certificate System, and Red Hat OpenStack Platform.

Red Hat OpenShift is an enterprise-ready Kubernetes platform that helps developers manage hybrid cloud and multi-cloud deployments. On-premises nShield HSMs or nShield as a Service can now run on OpenShift, together with the nShield Container Option Pack, to help enhance the security of containerized applications using cryptographic services. Applications requiring scalable, dynamic cryptography to generate keys or to sign and encrypt data can now use nShield HSMs to deliver these services with confidence that the solution is Red Hat certified and fully supportable for production use.

nCipher nShield HSMs and nShield as a Service are among the highest-performing, most secure and easy-to-integrate HSM solutions available, facilitating regulatory compliance and delivering the highest levels of data and application security for enterprise, financial and government organizations. The unique Security World key management architecture provides strong, granular controls over the access and usage of key policies.