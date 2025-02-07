Mitiga has appointed Charlie Thomas as its Chief Executive Officer

February 2025

Charlie brings 30 years’ experience growing companies from early-stage ventures into industry leaders. Charlie previously served as the founding Chief Executive Officer of Deepwatch and was instrumental in its tenfold growth and evolution as a market leader in cyber resilience, having led the firm from launch and now as a board member. Charlie will lead Mitiga’s expansion as the company advances its platform and geographic reach to meet the increasing demand for sophisticated cloud security solutions.

Charlie joins Mitiga following the recent Series B investment led by SYN Ventures, and the appointments of John Watters, former President and COO of Mandiant, as Executive Chairman, and Robert Rodriguez, Venture Partner at SYN Ventures, to the Board of Directors. With this move, Mitiga co-founder Tal Mozes will transition to the newly created position of Chief Business Officer focused on expanding the company’s business in Europe and will remain on the board of directors. Together, these appointments reflect the formation of a team with unrivaled expertise and experience in building successful cybersecurity scale-ups.

Following a $30 million Series B funding, led by SYN Ventures, Charlie and the leadership team will drive growth through geographic expansion, opening new sales channels, and continuing to enhance Mitiga’s product. In recent years, Mitiga has seen its customer numbers and revenues consecutively double, while securing blue-chip clients such as Blackstone, ZoomInfo and New American Funding.

As reflected by its recognition as an RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox Finalist, Mitiga continues to lead innovation in cybersecurity and is uniquely positioned with its world class team, exceptional investors, advisors, and disruptive Cloud Security Platform.