Mission Named AWS Security Partner of the Year, Recognized Across Five Global Categories

décembre 2024 par Marc Jacob

Mission, a CDW company and US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services and ISV Accelerate Partner, announced that it has been named the AWS Security Partner of the Year. This award recognizes partners who have demonstrated excellence in securing every stage of cloud adoption, from initial migration through ongoing day-to-day management.

In addition to winning Security Partner of the Year, Mission achieved finalist status in four prestigious global award categories :

Migration Consulting Partner of the Year

Generative AI Consulting Partner of the Year

SaaS Consulting Partner of the Year

Aerospace & Satellite Consulting Partner of the Year

These recognitions showcase Mission’s comprehensive expertise in cloud migration, security, generative AI, SaaS consulting, and industry-specific solutions.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re : Invent 2024, Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers. These prestigious AWS awards and nominations cap off a landmark year for Mission, marked by the announcement of its partnership with leading security provider CrowdStrike, the launch of multiple software offerings in the AWS Marketplace, and the development of many AI production workloads for customers.