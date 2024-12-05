Mission Launches Mission Cloud Engagements – Gen AI

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Mission, a CDW company and US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services, announced the launch of Mission Cloud Engagements - Gen AI, a specialized software designed to help enterprises successfully implement and scale their generative AI initiatives on AWS.

Building on Mission’s established expertise in managing complex cloud projects, this new offering provides organizations with real-time visibility, risk management, and milestone tracking tailored for generative AI implementations. The platform is available through AWS Marketplace, making it easily accessible to AWS customers worldwide.

Key features of Mission Cloud Engagements - Gen AI include:

Real-time project status visualization through the Mission Control platform

Comprehensive risk management and early warning system

Milestone tracking with detailed implementation notes

Action item tracking with notification system

Decision logging for project governance

Integration with AWS best practices for AI implementations

The platform is backed by Mission’s 24/7 world-class support team and builds upon the company’s track record of successful cloud and AI project delivery. Companies using Mission Cloud Engagements - Gen AI benefit from transparent reporting, clear accountability, and accelerated project completion.

Mission Cloud Engagements - Gen AI is available now through AWS Marketplace and is the second type of Engagement Mission launched this year, with the first being Engagements – DevOps.