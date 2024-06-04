Mindware recognised as Distributor of the Year by Barracuda at Discover24 EMEA

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Etqan Projects, CyberCode Technologies and Al Shams Network Solutions were also recognised at Barracuda’s annual Partner event that saw the launch of the Barracuda AI Assistant for the Partner Portal.

Mindware, a value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has been named a Distributor of the Year in the annual Barracuda Partner Awards EMEA for 2024. The awards honour the company’s top-performing channel partners across EMEA, recognising those that achieved outstanding business success and customer commitment.

Mindware was recognised for the role it plays in empowering Barracuda’s system integrator and reseller partners in the Middle East and helping end customers to realise the full potential of Barracuda’s security solutions. The award was presented at Barracuda’s annual flagship partner event, Discover24 EMEA, hosted this year in Vilamoura in Portugal in front of a record 230 attendees from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In addition to Mindware, Etqan Projects, which has been a Barracuda partner for four years, was named the company’s Regional Partner of the Year for the Middle East, while Al Shams Network Solutions and Cyber Code Technologies were recognised with Rising Star awards.

At Discover24, Barracuda also unveiled an innovative new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for the Barracuda Partner Portal. Barracuda AI Assistant will enhance the partner experience and ease-of-use of the partner portal, helping partners save time and improve productivity. This addition makes Barracuda one of the first security vendors to harness the capabilities of AI within a partner portal to provide this level of support.