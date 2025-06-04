Mimecast Partners with Zscaler to Mitigate Multi-Vector Cyber Threats

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Although email remains the number one attack vector, the rise of collaboration tools has increased the attack surface for cybercriminals. According to Mimecast’s 2025 State of Human Risk Report, 61% of organizations say it’s inevitable or likely that their organization will suffer a negative business impact from an attack linked to a collaboration tool in 2025. Mimecast processes seven billion signals across the collaborative landscape each day. In order to fully protect employees, however they work, these signals are shared with technology partners, like Zscaler, to reduce risk, reduce operational complexity, and improve organizational control.

When the Mimecast platform identifies a threat, a signal will be automatically sent to Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform to prevent the threat succeeding through another attack vector. For example, if Mimecast blocks a credential harvesting URL, the domain will be shared with Zscaler, so when the threat actor pivots to another vector, such as Teams, Slack or a personal email account, Zscaler will block access based on the signal from Mimecast.

In addition to threat mitigation, this technology integration also helps organizations address data loss prevention (DLP) across email and collaboration tools. Layering atop Mimecast’s strong outbound email protections, Zscaler’s DLP provides a view into the content of data in both email text and attachments, scanning them as they leave the customer’s environment. If sensitive content is found, Zscaler provides Mimecast with intelligence and enforces protection based on a wide spectrum of potential orchestrated policy actions.

The Mimecast - Zscaler technology integration is built to provide joint customers with:

• Defense in Depth – Best-in-class threat intelligence, based on Mimecast’s processing of 1.8 billion emails per day and 4.6 billion inbound malicious email blocked every month, is shared with Zscaler, providing essential visibility and helping prevent future threats.

• Operational Efficiency – Security teams benefit from automated protection and control, eliminating the need for multiple policies and manual correlation between platforms, allowing employees to focus on mission-critical tasks.

• Consistent Data Protection – Organizations can implement consistent data protection policies across and between email, sensitive data, cloud applications and web services. Threat data will be shared between Mimecast and Zscaler aligned with organizational policies to protect employees.