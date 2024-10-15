Mimecast Appoints Technology Executive Amol Kulkarni to its Board of Directors

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Kulkarni is a long-time, esteemed technology executive and advisor who spent more than 20 years at industry giants Microsoft and most recently, CrowdStrike, where he served as chief product and engineering officer. During Kulkarni’s tenure the organisation grew from under $10M in annual recurring revenue to $3B. In addition to his appointment to Mimecast’s board, Kulkarni is a senior advisor at Permira and serves on the board of directors at Dynatrace and JumpCloud.

Kulkarni earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pune, a Master of Technology in Energy Systems Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington.