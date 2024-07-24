Mimecast Announces Acquisition of Code42

July 2024 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

Building on the success of the companies’ tech partnership announced earlier this year, Mimecast will add the Code42 solution suite into its platform to enhance insider threat detection and response.

Mimecast, a global Human Risk Management (HRM) platform, announced the acquisition of Code42, insider threat management and data loss prevention. Expanding on the success of their existing technology partnership, this acquisition marks a critical step in Mimecast’s strategy to revolutionize how organizations manage and mitigate human-centered security risks. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Mimecast’s platform stands out in our crowded industry by focusing specifically on the critical moment of risk—a person opening their laptop,” said Mimecast Chief Executive Officer, Marc van Zadelhoff, “Unlike fragmented point solutions, Mimecast provides a connected approach that is engineered to offer complete visibility and strategic insight across customers’ ecosystems, enabling intervention that helps them prevent costly incidents caused by insider risk and data exfiltration. Integrating leading solutions like Code42 broadens and deepens our proven security and human risk management capabilities.”

Code42 provides market-leading insider threat management and data loss prevention capabilities native to the cloud, enabling companies to seamlessly protect critical data from exposure, loss, leak and theft, while accelerating incident response times. This acquisition will enable businesses to gain comprehensive visibility and strategic insight across the expanding attack surface.

“Employee collaboration is at the heart of successful organizations today,” said Joe Payne, President & CEO of Code42. “Protecting organizations from data exfiltration requires enhanced visibility into risky user activities across email, collaboration platforms, web, cloud, and more. By joining forces with Mimecast, we can help customers quickly detect and respond to threats across their expansive digital environments.”

This acquisition reinforces Mimecast’s tenacious strategy to solve for human risk through a recently unveiled connected HRM platform, and Mimecast Engage™ human risk awareness & training offering – the result of the integration of Elevate Security technology, acquired in December 2023. Mimecast will continue to maintain and support the existing Code42 customer base. Code42’s Incydr™ product is now available for sale to Mimecast customers and these capabilities will be integrated into the Mimecast platform over the coming months.

Code42 was advised in its sale to Mimecast by Piper Sandler & Co.