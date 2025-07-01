Mimecast announced a new solution with Google Workspace

July 2025

Mimecast announced a new solution with Google Workspace to enhance governance and compliance capabilities within the Workspace suite of collaboration and productivity tools. This solution enables comprehensive support for key compliance use cases such as AI-powered archiving and data retention, eDiscovery, case management, and compliance monitoring for Google Workspace data sources that go beyond email, including Google Chat, Google Calendar, Google Drive and Google Meet.

Collaboration tools are essential for maintaining the day-to-day operations of contemporary workplaces. However, according to Mimecast’s The State of Human Risk 2025 report, 79% of respondents say these tools pose new and urgent threats such as social engineering attacks, insider risk and account compromise - underscoring the critical need for robust, integrated approaches to security, compliance, and governance. This is especially true for organizations in highly regulated industries that must adhere to strict compliance standards such as FINRA, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, PCI DSS, FOIA and FDIC, and often face challenges in collecting, accessing, and searching data within collaboration tools while keeping pace with the rapid generation of data by employees.

Mimecast’s Digital Communication Governance, Compliance, and Insights solution, a core component of the Mimecast platform, will equip Workspace customers with advanced capabilities to help proactively manage data risk, maintain compliance, and limit unwanted data exposure - without hindering enterprise collaboration. Mimecast’s technology delivers real-time visibility of actionable insights that can be used to detect policy violations, shape controls, enable swift crisis response, and support retrospective investigations. These challenges now extend beyond traditional regulated industries and encompass virtually any company that handles digital communication and employee data.

This integration provides Google Workspace customers with:

● Retrospective Access: Conduct contextual investigations and respond to incidents via unified historic search across Gmail and Drive, with Meet, Chat and Calendar coming later this year.

● Data Management and Governance: Satisfy archiving and retention needs while controlling data exposure and sprawl.

● Proactive Analysis: Get ahead of risks and threats to the business with real-time compliance supervision and sensitive data monitoring.

● Behavior Trends and Insights: Spot patterns in behavior from collaboration and communication data to inform controls, policy, and business decisions.

This latest Workspace data source integration builds on a long-standing partnership between Mimecast and Google, reinforcing their commitment in common to securing human risk across the enterprise. Beyond the existing Governance & Compliance offering for Gmail data, Mimecast also integrates with Google Drive to monitor risky file activity with Incydr and Signal, with Google Security Operations Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) for centralized detection and response, and with Google Security Operations to deliver comprehensive visibility across log data.

Mimecast is a recognized leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving, helping organizations manage and secure human risk through integrated, AI-powered compliance, governance, and insights solutions.