Mimecast Achieved AI Management System Standard ISO 42001

January 2025 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

As the world’s first AI Management Systems (AIMS) standard, ISO 42001 is an international standard that provides a framework for managing AI risks and opportunities, encourages continuous improvement, and covers the entire AI lifecycle. Mimecast’s achievement of this certification underscores the company’s commitment to ethical and responsible AI usage while revolutionising how organisations manage and mitigate human-centered security risks.

Earning this ISO 42001 certification directly benefits Mimecast customers by ensuring:

• Enhanced trust in AI-driven solutions.

• Improved risk management capabilities.

• Greater confidence in compliance and regulatory alignment.

• Support for continuous improvement and innovation.

• Increased confidence in ethical AI practices, transparency, fairness and accountability in AI applications.

This achievement further solidifies Mimecast’s position as a leader in trustworthy innovation, building on its previous certifications obtained through the certification body Schellman for management systems, including Information Security (ISO 27001), Privacy Information (ISO 27701) and Business Continuity (ISO 22301) that ensure availability, confidentiality and integrity of information assets.

Mimecast’s commitment to ethical AI practices is reinforced by its Responsible AI Council, which plays a critical role in maintaining transparency, ethics and safety across all AI applications within the company. The council defines governance policies, adapts to advancements in AI and fosters trust with stakeholders.