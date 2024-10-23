Microsegmentation Trailblazer Illumio Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Illumio Inc. announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 (ISO27001) certification. This certification represents Illumio’s continued commitment to meeting the highest levels of global security standards. Certification was issued by Schellman Compliance LLC following an extensive audit of Illumio’s ZTS platform, which includes Illumio Core®, Illumio Endpoint, Illumio CloudSecure® and Illumio for Microsoft Azure Firewall.

ISO 27001, from the International Organization for Standardization, is a globally recognized standard for the establishment and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). ISO 27001 certification shows that Illumio’s services align with internationally recognized best practices for information security management and security controls. Illumio extended their ISO 27001 certification to include the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 (ISO 27701) standard, demonstrating that the company’s services align with internationally recognized best practices for privacy information management system (PIMS) in the role of a personally identifiable information (PII) processor.

Illumio is purpose-built to prevent lateral movement by attackers once they breach an organization. The Illumio ZTS platform enables organizations to identify security gaps in real-time and contain attacks across cloud, data center, and endpoint environments. Combined with the power of AI, the ZTS platform simplifies the creation of security policies and enhances segmentation controls, equipping teams to isolate breaches by reducing and restricting lateral movement either proactively or in response to an attack