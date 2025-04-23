Metomic launched its AI Data Protection Solution

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Metomic announced the launch of its AI Data Protection Solution - a pioneering offering designed to prevent sensitive business data from being inadvertently exposed through AI tools such as ChatGPT, Copilot, Glean, Notion AI, Box AI, and others. As enterprises accelerate AI integration, this solution empowers organizations to harness AI’s benefits while maintaining data security and compliance.

With AI and machine learning integration ranking as the top priority for CIOs in 2025, the imperative to secure sensitive business data has never been more critical. A recent survey revealed that 81% of CISOs are highly concerned about the possibility of sensitive data being inadvertently used by AI tools, AI agent workflows, or training sets. Such exposures could lead to data leakage through AI responses to user prompts or adversarial manipulation. This underscores the importance of implementing robust data governance and visibility measures when deploying AI tools within enterprises.

Key Features of Metomic’s AI Data Protection Suite:

Automated Sensitive Data Discovery: Utilizes advanced algorithms to identify and classify sensitive business data across platforms like Slack, Google Drive, Notion, GitHub, Salesforce, M365, Box, and Jira.

Real-Time Monitoring, Workflows, and Alerts: Continuously monitors data interactions with AI tools, providing instant alerts and remediation on potential exposures.

Granular Access Controls: Implements precise access permissions to ensure that only authorized AI tools and users can interact with sensitive business data.

Compliance Assurance: Aligns with global data protection regulations, aiding organizations in maintaining compliance amidst evolving AI technologies.

Metomic’s solution is already delivering value to clients across various industries. Trusted by companies such as Revolut, Oyster, and Juni, Metomic empowers organizations to leverage AI technologies while maintaining stringent data privacy and compliance standards.