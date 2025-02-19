Menlo Security Acquires Votiro

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Menlo Security announced the acquisition of Votiro, a data and file security platform that specializes in advanced Content Disarm & Reconstruction (CDR) and data loss prevention. Together, Menlo Security and Votiro will enable enterprises to quickly and easily implement data security best practices without slowing employee and business productivity.

In today’s modern enterprise, data resides in numerous locations including software as a service (SaaS) applications and multiple cloud storage solutions, while being spread across multiple Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and private clouds. Legacy data security tools require onerous setup rules and configuration, frustrating security teams, stifling employee productivity, and exposing organizations to costly consequences like data breaches, compliance violations, and operational disruptions.

By expanding the Menlo Security browser security solution suite with the Votiro data and file security platform, Menlo Security provides a comprehensive workspace security solution that secures the modern worker, wherever they are, and adapts to how they work. Users typically spend over 80% of their work time accessing applications from the browser. Votiro addresses file security as documents flow in, out, and across the enterprise workspace, across multiple channels including the browser, email, collaboration tools and API flows. The expanded Menlo Security solution delivers Zero Trust Access to allow users to securely access their applications while preventing data leakage and securing file movement. The solution uniquely delivers high security efficacy and a transparent user experience. Users are secured without frustration or changing the way they work.

Votiro and Menlo Security share the same philosophy of delivering strong security solutions that are designed from the ground up to be easy to configure, deploy, and manage. Together with Menlo Security HEATShield AI, the Votiro Data Detection & Response (DDR) solution brings administrator simplicity to data loss prevention and data masking. The novel use of AI in both solutions detects and prevents a broader range of phishing and malware/ransomware attacks, as well as the loss of sensitive data without the need for complex and static rule configuration.

On the heels of reaching $100M in ARR, this acquisition expands the total available market for Menlo Security, significantly increasing revenue opportunities.