May 2025

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

28 April - 1rd May - San Francisco (USA)

RSA Conference

www.rsaconference.com

28 April - 2 May - Sydney (Australia)

The Web Conference

https://www2025.thewebconf.org/

30 April - 1rd May - London (UK)

Learning Technologies

www.learningtechnologies.co.uk/

3 - 4 May - Madrid (Spain)

Eurocrypt

https://eurocrypt.iacr.org/2024

5 May - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)

CMMC Day

Place: Westin Arlington Gateway, VA

www.cmmcday.org

6 May - Maryland (USA)

CSfC Conference

Place: The Hotel at the University of MD, College Park, Maryland, USA

www.certinfosec.org

6 May - Maryland (USA)

Federal Certification Events Week

Place: The Hotel UMD, College Park, MD

Included Events:

Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Day

The future of federal supply chain security

www.CMMCDay.org

Common Criteria Day

The future of the global certification standard in the federal space

www.CriteriaDay.org

Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Conference

Surveying the effort to leverage leading technology for national security

www.CertInfoSec.org

Department of Defense Information Network Approved Product List (DoDIN APL) Day

A comprehensive look at DoD Information Network technology certification

www.DoDINDay.com

Cyber Trust Mark Day

Preparing ICT product developers for the coming US cybersecurity certification and labeling program

www.TrustMarkDay.org

6 - 8 May - Dubaï

GISEC

www.gisec.ae

13 - 15 May - Barcelona (Spain)

Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress

The fifth edition of the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress, organized by Fira de Barcelona and the Cybersecurity Agency of Catalonia, underscores the vital significance of cybersecurity in an ever-more digitalized world. Within the Congress framework, BCC24 will bring together a diverse array of cybersecurity thought leaders. Meanwhile, the Hacking Village will energize the exhibition area with dynamic workshops and activities, featuring exciting competitions.

www.barcelonacybersecuritycongress.com/

13 - 15 May - Barcelona (Spain)

The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)

www.iotsworldcongress.com/

14 - 15 May - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Denmark)

Infosecurity Denmark

https://www.v2security.dk/

15 May - Munich (Germany)

Technology Live! France

https://a3communicationspr.com/homepage/events/technology-live/

20 - 22 May - Monaco

Ready For IT

Contact : Comexposium & DG Conseils

https://www.ready-for-it.com/

21 et 22 May - Paris

Cyber Show Paris

Place: espace Champerret, Paris 17

https://www.cybershowparis.fr/fr/

21 - 22 May - Brussels (Belgium)

CyberSec

Place: Brussels Expo

www.cyberseceurope.com

21 - 23 May - Berlin (Germany)

GITEX Europe

https://www.gitex-europe.com/