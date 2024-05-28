Maximum Severity Vulnerability in Well-Known Brand’s Gaming Router

May 2024 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity

“Hardware is fair game for hackers. CVE-2024-5035 affects the TP-Link Archer C5400X gaming router and packs with it a CVSS maximum severity score of 10.0, impacting all firmware versions up to 1_1.1.6.

While a patch was released on May 24th, many owners of this router may still be blissfully unaware of the risk this flaw brings, as exploitation could allow attackers to gain remote access through arbitrary command execution with elevated privileges, according to a recent report. This type of attack puts users of the router at considerable risk, as it allows cyberattackers to inject malicious code into the target network, opening the potential for sensitive data theft and more.

I urge all owners of this router to update to the latest firmware – and fast. It’s game on."