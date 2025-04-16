Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Special Reports

Massive ransomware campaign targets AWS S3 storage: attackers have thousands of keys

April 2025 by CyberNews

Cybernews researchers report a massive database of over 1,200 unique Amazon Web Services (AWS) access keys has been amassed and exploited in a ransomware campaign. Administrators of exposed AWS S3 buckets are finding their files encrypted except for a ransom note demanding payment in bitcoin.

“This is a rare and potentially unprecedented case of a coordinated extortion campaign leveraging leaked AWS credentials to apply server-side encryption (SSE-C) on data stored in S3 buckets, without owner interaction or realization,” Bob Diachenko, a cybersecurity researcher and owner of SecurityDiscovery.com said.

Key Takeaways
• 158M+ leaked AWS key records were found, pointing to 1,229 unique credentials. Working AWS keys allowed S3 bucket listing and retrieval of ransom demands.
• Ransom notes indicate files were encrypted using Server Side Encryption with Customer Provided Keys (SSE-C).
• The extortion amount was 0.3 BTC ( $25,000) per victim.
• An unknown threat actor is abusing native AWS’s server-side encryption to remain hidden.
Cybersecurity researcher Bob Diachenko, who works with Cybernews research team, made this discovery.

“This incident marks a significant escalation in cloud ransomware tactics. Its simplicity makes it particularly dangerous: attackers only need stolen keys – no fancy exploits,” Diachenko added.


See previous articles

    

See next articles












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 