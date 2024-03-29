Rechercher
avril 2024

3 - 5 mars - Sydney ( Australie)
Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

www.gartner.com/en/conferences/apac/security-risk-management-australia

5 - 6 mars - Barcelone (Espagne)
Mobile World Congress
www.mobileworldcongress.com

11 - 13 mars - Baton Rouge - Louisiane (USA)
Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience North America
www.ciprna-expo.com

12 - 13 mars - Londres (UK)
Cloud Expo Europe & Data Centre World & Smart IOT
Lieu : Centre d’exposition d’ExCel
www.cloudexpoeurope.com

18 - 20 mars - Cannes
IT & CYBERSECURITY MEETINGS

IT & IT SECURITY MEETINGS est un salon one to one dédié aux professionnels de l’IT et de la Sécurité (constructeurs, éditeurs, opérateurs télécoms), aux fournisseurs d’infrastructures, aux professionnels de la mobilité et aux experts de la sécurité informatique. L’objectif est de favoriser le « one to one » direct entre Top Décideurs et Exposants par le biais de rendez-vous pré-organisés et ultra-qualifiés en amont de l’événement, dans une ambiance décontractée et chaleureuse.

https://www.it-and-cybersecurity-meetings.com/

19 - 20 mars - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Documation & Data Intelligence Forum
Organisation : Infopromotions
https://www.documation.fr/

19 - 20 mars - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Solutions Intranet & Collaboratif
www.salon-intranet.com

19 - 22 mars - Saragosse (Espagne)
DFRWS EU

https://dfrws.org/conferences/dfrws-eu-2024/

24 - 25 mars - London (UK)
Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit
www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/identity-access-management-uk


Ecole de cybersecurite a Lyon et Paris
