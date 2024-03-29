Mars 2025

avril 2024 par Marc Jacob

3 - 5 mars - Sydney ( Australie)

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

www.gartner.com/en/conferences/apac/security-risk-management-australia

5 - 6 mars - Barcelone (Espagne)

Mobile World Congress

www.mobileworldcongress.com

11 - 13 mars - Baton Rouge - Louisiane (USA)

Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience North America

www.ciprna-expo.com

12 - 13 mars - Londres (UK)

Cloud Expo Europe & Data Centre World & Smart IOT

Lieu : Centre d’exposition d’ExCel

www.cloudexpoeurope.com

18 - 20 mars - Cannes

IT & CYBERSECURITY MEETINGS

IT & IT SECURITY MEETINGS est un salon one to one dédié aux professionnels de l’IT et de la Sécurité (constructeurs, éditeurs, opérateurs télécoms), aux fournisseurs d’infrastructures, aux professionnels de la mobilité et aux experts de la sécurité informatique. L’objectif est de favoriser le « one to one » direct entre Top Décideurs et Exposants par le biais de rendez-vous pré-organisés et ultra-qualifiés en amont de l’événement, dans une ambiance décontractée et chaleureuse.

https://www.it-and-cybersecurity-meetings.com/

19 - 20 mars - Porte de Versailles - Paris

Documation & Data Intelligence Forum

Organisation : Infopromotions

https://www.documation.fr/

19 - 20 mars - Porte de Versailles - Paris

Solutions Intranet & Collaboratif

www.salon-intranet.com

19 - 22 mars - Saragosse (Espagne)

DFRWS EU

https://dfrws.org/conferences/dfrws-eu-2024/

24 - 25 mars - London (UK)

Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit

www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/identity-access-management-uk