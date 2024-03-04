ManageEngine Joins Forces with Check Point to Tackle Rising Mobile Threats

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

The expanding mobile workforce has presented cybercriminals with more opportunities to leverage mobile devices for the exploitation of organisational networks through malicious activities. According to Check Point’s 2023 Cyber Security Report, one in 10 organisations were hit by mobile malware in 2022. These threats are only likely to increase in the coming years, requiring security teams to put a robust response mechanism in place.

The integration between the solutions addresses the increasing number of mobile threats that continue to circumvent OS-native security measures. These threats range from traditional malware to more sophisticated phishing attacks and spyware.

The integration also fosters synergy between the solutions offered by both vendors, empowering joint customers to streamline processes for mobile threat detection, prioritisation, and remediation. This collaborative approach enhances operational efficiency, offering a more effective and seamless experience for organisations tackling mobile security challenges.