MAGIC QUADRANT

ManageEngine IAM Solutions Recognized by Industry Analyst Firms Gartner and KuppingerCole

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corp. announced that it has received multiple recognitions from industry analyst firms.

The recent recognitions include the company’s positioning as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management for the second consecutive year. ManageEngine was evaluated alongside eight other PAM vendors for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

In a new milestone, the company has also been acknowledged as a Market Leader in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass 2024: Identity Governance and Administration Report. ManageEngine’s IAM solutions, AD360 and Identity360, have been recognized for their strengths in identity life cycle management, risk identification, and remediation, including robust access governance through access certificate campaigns and strong support for various authenticators, including FIDO.

Resolving the Identity Crisis
The evolving digital landscape has expanded the scope of identity management beyond traditional boundaries. With the proliferation of modern technologies and distributed work environments, organizations face the challenge of securing an increasingly complex identity ecosystem containing both human and non-human identities. Securing these has evolved from a mere technical requirement to the cornerstone of enterprise security. ManageEngine’s platform addresses these complexities by providing a unified approach to managing all identities across the entire IT infrastructure.


