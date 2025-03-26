ManageEngine Expands Its Integration Network With 100+ Prebuilt Integrations for Enterprise Identity Management

ManageEngine announced that AD360, its identity and access management (IAM) platform, is further expanding its integration offerings, by adding over 100 new prebuilt integrations. This expansion is a decisive step in the company’s endeavor to strengthen its converged IAM platform capabilities. In addition to the extension of support to popular HRMS, ITSM, SIEM, and other enterprise applications, AD360 also comes with REST API capabilities for custom integration with third-party and in-house applications.

Why This Matters: The Enterprise Perspective

Large enterprises today face a major challenge: managing various tools with widespread, fragmented data. In a press release titled "Gartner Identifies the Top Cybersecurity Trends for 2025" (issued March 3, 2025), Gartner® highlights a common challenge for large enterprises: the need to optimize their cybersecurity toolsets for efficiency and security while balancing selections for an average of 45 cybersecurity tools available from over 3,000 vendors.

Although enterprises often operate in multi-vendor IT environments out of necessity, this is an added complexity that leads to fragmented identities, resulting in delays in access and increased IT overhead. For example, Gartner’s 2024 IAM Leadership Survey found that 54% organizations have seen an increase in the number of identity-related breaches, with one in three organizations experiencing increased business interruptions, financial loss or regulatory penalties from such incidents. As many as 85% of identity-related breaches can be attributed to hacked machine identities such as service and automation accounts. Additionally, according to Verizon’s 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report, around 31% of all breaches since 2013 involve stolen credentials.

With global compliance laws and regulations requiring organizations to maintain accurate and up-to-date identity and access data at all times, keeping these records updated is critical. Seamless integration of identities is no longer just an IT challenge for enterprises; it’s a business imperative.

Enabling Business Agility with Seamless Integrations

ManageEngine AD360’s integrations leverage industry-standard protocols—including SCIM, SAML 2.0, OpenID Connect (OIDC), OAuth 2.0, and REST APIs—ensuring seamless compatibility across diverse IT ecosystems. Through an intuitive no-code configuration interface, IT teams can effortlessly establish connections and design automated workflows without specialized programming knowledge, dramatically accelerating implementation timelines from months to mere days.

ManageEngine’s extensive integration network for identity access management enables:

● Accelerated Value Realization: Enterprises can quickly integrate and automate identity workflows, reducing operational costs, minimizing errors, and enhancing productivity through unified life cycle management and real-time identity synchronization.

● Strategic Flexibility and Choice: Maintain the freedom to integrate with a vast range of enterprise applications without vendor lock-ins, ensuring compatibility, scalability, and support for diverse business needs.

● Advanced Identity Automation: With businesses seeking productivity improvements, AD360 can implement sophisticated, no-code identity orchestration processes to automate critical activities such as user provisioning, access modifications, identity synchronization, and secure offboarding across a company’s identity ecosystem.

● Zero-Gap Compliance: Automatically align identity records across HR, IT, and security systems to pass audits for the GDPR, HIPAA, and SOX.