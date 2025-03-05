ManageEngine announced the evolution of Log360

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

ManageEngine announced the evolution of Log360—its unified security information and event management (SIEM) and IT compliance management solution—into an security analytics platform. The platformization of Log360, encompassing open APIs and a developer ecosystem, enables ManageEngine to address the critical need for adaptable, future-proof security. ManageEngine’s leadership believes this shift empowers enterprises, system integrators (SIs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to combat evolving threats on their own terms, turning SIEM from a cost center into a strategic asset.

Log360’s evolution into a robust security platform began last year with key enhancements, laying the foundation for future innovation. These enhancements included proactive threat intelligence through dark web monitoring powered by Constella Intelligence, investigation triad capabilities for faster alert analysis via enriched security events and an enhanced correlation engine for complex threat detection.

Key Highlights of ManageEngine’s Unified Security Platform

● Unified visibility, zero complexity: Make it easier for teams to identify, investigate and respond to threats. Log360 facilitates the consolidation of disparate security data into a single, unified view, eliminating the need to juggle multiple tools and dashboards.

● Customizations at scale: Enable customizations at scale through API-driven integrations that empower MSSPs, SIs and enterprises to address unique challenges, optimize their security workflows and go beyond standard roadmaps.

● Accelerated innovation: Enable swift integration of AI, machine learning, and other advanced technologies with the platform architecture. This not only keeps Log360 at the forefront of security but also ensures enterprises benefit from the swift adoption of latest advancements in threat detection and response.

● A perfect sharing ecosystem: Facilitate industry-specific threat intelligence sharing, enabling smaller teams to benefit from the collective knowledge of the community. ManageEngine’s Marketplace democratizes access to valuable expertise and improves incident response effectiveness by making extensions and data connectors publicly available.

● Compliance agility: Leverage Log360’s developer ecosystem to enable rapid updates, addressing new regulations and revisions to existing mandates as they arise. This eliminates the delays associated with traditional vendor upgrades.

Partnership Forged with Sacumen

Looking ahead, ManageEngine will expand Log360’s platform capabilities by growing its partner and developer ecosystem with industry-specific extensions, integrating advanced AI and ML tools for predictive security and fostering community-driven security innovation. As an initial step towards this direction, ManageEngine has entered into a partnership with Sacumen, a firm specializing in the development of cybersecurity product engineering and services.

Pricing and Availability

Log360 is available as both on-premises and cloud deployments. The cloud version, Log360 Cloud, is available in four editions—Basic, Standard, Professional, and MSSP. The Basic edition starts at $300 per year with 75GB of default storage and 90-days search retention. The on-premises deployment starts at $1,540.