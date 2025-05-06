ManageEngine Adds Native Intelligence and Advanced Automation Capabilities to Its Unified PAM Platform

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

ManageEngine announced that it has added AI-powered enhancements—featuring intelligent least privilege access and risk remediation policy recommendations—to its privileged access management platform, PAM360. A new privileged task automation module enabled by Qntrl, Zoho’s unified workflow orchestration platform, has also been introduced. Together, these newly added capabilities help enterprises automate enterprise-wide administrative routines, enforce least privilege at scale with intelligent, context-aware controls and reduce security risks through automated remediation.

AI-Governed Least Privilege Access

Traditional PAM models, which rely on static policies and manual processes, often operate without sufficient context. This can result in excessive permissions, entitlement drift, and configuration errors. To address these challenges, organizations should adopt an adaptive, context-driven approach to privileged access management—one that leverages AI to enable dynamic, risk-based access control. In fact, according to ManageEngine’s 2024 Identity Security Insights, 68% of the respondents are looking for AI-driven improvements in risk-based access control.

PAM360’s CIEM module now features AI-generated least privilege policies, automated remediation of shadow admin risks and real-time access and session summaries. These AI-driven capabilities help organizations proactively tackle access sprawl and misconfigurations in hybrid environments with minimal manual effort.

Orchestrating Privileged Operations With Zero-Touch Controls

Business workflows that leverage RPA and script-based automation often rely on manual access provisioning, resulting in delayed execution and increased overhead, leading to potential security gaps. Modern IT teams need dynamic controls that can streamline on-demand access within these automated workflows and strengthen the security posture of the organization.

Powered by Qntrl, PAM360 brings native automation capabilities that eliminate the need for third-party tools. Its deep integration within the Zoho ecosystem enables seamless orchestration of privileged access workflows—enhancing efficiency without compromising security. PAM360 streamlines vendor access with automated onboarding and offboarding, provisions ephemeral, just-in-time access with fine-grained, time-bound controls, and ensures a secure, hands-free transfer of privileged data—delivering speed, consistency and reduced risk across the board.