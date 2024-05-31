Rechercher
juin 2024 par Marc Jacob

28 avril - 1er mai - San Francisco (USA)
RSA Conference

www.rsaconference.com

28 avril - 2 mai - Sydney (Australie)
The Web Conference

https://www2025.thewebconf.org/

30 avril - 1er mai - Londres (UK)
Learning Technologies
www.learningtechnologies.co.uk/

3 - 4 mai - Madrid (Espagne)
Eurocrypt
https://eurocrypt.iacr.org/2024

5 mai - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CMMC Day

Lieu : Westin Arlington Gateway, VA

www.cmmcday.org

6 mai - Maryland (USA)
CSfC Conference

Lieu : The Hotel at the University of MD, College Park, Maryland, USA

www.certinfosec.org

6 mai - Maryland (USA)
Federal Certification Events Week

lieu : The Hotel UMD, College Park, MD

Cet événement inclut :

Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Day
The future of federal supply chain security
www.CMMCDay.org

Common Criteria Day
The future of the global certification standard in the federal space
www.CriteriaDay.org

Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Conference
Surveying the effort to leverage leading technology for national security
www.CertInfoSec.org

Department of Defense Information Network Approved Product List (DoDIN APL) Day
A comprehensive look at DoD Information Network technology certification
www.DoDINDay.com

Cyber Trust Mark Day
Preparing ICT product developers for the coming US cybersecurity certification and labeling program
www.TrustMarkDay.org

6 - 8 mai - Dubaï
GISEC

https://gisec.ae/

13 - 15 mai - Barcelone (Espagne)
Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress

www.barcelonacybersecuritycongress.com/

13 - 15 mai - Barcelone (Espagne)
The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)

www.iotsworldcongress.com/

14 - 15 mai - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Danemark
Infosecurity Denmark

https://www.v2security.dk/

15 mai - Munich (Allemagne)
Technology Live ! France

https://a3communicationspr.com/homepage/events/technology-live/

20 - 22 mai - Monaco
Ready For IT
Organisateur : Comexposium et DG Conseils
www.ready-for-it.com

21 - 22 mai - Paris
Cyber Show Paris

Lieu : espace Champerret, Paris 17

https://www.cybershowparis.fr/fr/

21 - 22 mai - Bruxelles (Belgique)
CyberSec

Lieu : Brussels Expo

www.cyberseceurope.com

21 - 23 mai - Berlin (Allemagne)
GITEX Europe

https://www.gitex-europe.com/


15ème édition des GSDAYS 28 JANVIER 2025

    

