Mai 2025

juin 2024 par Marc Jacob

28 avril - 1er mai - San Francisco (USA)

RSA Conference

www.rsaconference.com

28 avril - 2 mai - Sydney (Australie)

The Web Conference

https://www2025.thewebconf.org/

30 avril - 1er mai - Londres (UK)

Learning Technologies

www.learningtechnologies.co.uk/

3 - 4 mai - Madrid (Espagne)

Eurocrypt

https://eurocrypt.iacr.org/2024

5 mai - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)

CMMC Day

Lieu : Westin Arlington Gateway, VA

www.cmmcday.org

6 mai - Maryland (USA)

CSfC Conference

Lieu : The Hotel at the University of MD, College Park, Maryland, USA

www.certinfosec.org

6 mai - Maryland (USA)

Federal Certification Events Week

lieu : The Hotel UMD, College Park, MD

Cet événement inclut :

Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Day

The future of federal supply chain security

www.CMMCDay.org

Common Criteria Day

The future of the global certification standard in the federal space

www.CriteriaDay.org

Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Conference

Surveying the effort to leverage leading technology for national security

www.CertInfoSec.org

Department of Defense Information Network Approved Product List (DoDIN APL) Day

A comprehensive look at DoD Information Network technology certification

www.DoDINDay.com

Cyber Trust Mark Day

Preparing ICT product developers for the coming US cybersecurity certification and labeling program

www.TrustMarkDay.org

6 - 8 mai - Dubaï

GISEC

https://gisec.ae/

13 - 15 mai - Barcelone (Espagne)

Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress

www.barcelonacybersecuritycongress.com/

13 - 15 mai - Barcelone (Espagne)

The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)

www.iotsworldcongress.com/

14 - 15 mai - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Danemark

Infosecurity Denmark

https://www.v2security.dk/

15 mai - Munich (Allemagne)

Technology Live ! France

https://a3communicationspr.com/homepage/events/technology-live/

20 - 22 mai - Monaco

Ready For IT

Organisateur : Comexposium et DG Conseils

www.ready-for-it.com

21 - 22 mai - Paris

Cyber Show Paris

Lieu : espace Champerret, Paris 17

https://www.cybershowparis.fr/fr/

21 - 22 mai - Bruxelles (Belgique)

CyberSec

Lieu : Brussels Expo

www.cyberseceurope.com

21 - 23 mai - Berlin (Allemagne)

GITEX Europe

https://www.gitex-europe.com/