macmon secure becomes part of the global Belden Group

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

macmon secure GmbH, Berlin, announces its acquisition by Belden Inc. Going forward, macmon will become part of Belden’s Industrial Network Solutions (INS) Business led by Brian Lieser, which is part of the Belden Industrial Automation platform.

INS is a global organization headquartered in the Stuttgart area of Germany and includes the leading networking and connectivity brands of Hirschmann, ProSoft, OTN Systems and Lumberg Automation. macmon CEO Christian Bücker will lead the business as Business Director for Belden and will continue to drive the progressive development of the company with his 70-strong team.