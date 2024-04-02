LogRhythm Unveils Advanced Capabilities for Cloud-Native SIEM Platform, LogRhythm Axon

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Recent global research reveals 61% of organizations still rely on manual and time-intensive methods for sharing security status updates. In response, LogRhythm announced its 8th consecutive quarterly release. The latest innovations to LogRhythm Axon facilitate seamless dashboard and search import/export to community repositories, bridging the communication gap.

Furthermore, LogRhythm Axon introduces key features to streamline auditing for compliance standards and enable greater efficiency with security analytics mapped to MITRE ATT&CK use cases. This quarter simplifies compliance auditing for PCI-DSS 4.0, HIPAA, CMMC, NIST 800-53 and ISO27001 standards and provides comprehensive views of ongoing investigations through advanced case management metrics. LogRhythm Axon’s continued innovation equips security professionals with the tools needed to respond promptly to emerging threats and enhance threat detection, investigation, and response strategies.

Empowering Security Teams with Advanced LogRhythm Axon Capabilities

• Import and export of dashboards and searches enables community sharing through a GitHub repository, directly addressing the manual and time-intensive approaches reported by 61% of organizations.

• Out-of-the-box content for PCI-DSS 4.0, HIPAA, CMMC, NIST 800-53 and ISO27001 enable analysts to easily generate evidence required for compliance audit standards

• Publishing of pre-populated lists for customers to customize for their environment drives additional MITRE ATT&CK use cases such as trusted relationship and default accounts

• Alerts for when critical sources stop sending data to ensure complete visibility in monitoring and detecting

• Enhanced case management metrics provide a holistic view of current open cases enabling security teams to make informed decisions quickly

New LogRhythm SIEM Enhancements Aim to Improve Data Management and Operational Efficiency

• Access to cases adheres to separation based on entities and RBAC controls, enabling multitenant customers and individual business to only access data assigned to them

• Simplified the process to retire log sources and Beats in LogRhythm SIEM, reducing administrative overhead

• Expanded library of supported log sources and parsing for improved correlation and analysis