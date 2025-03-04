Logpoint partners with Oberig IT to help safeguard organizations in Eastern Europe

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Logpoint announced a new partnership with Oberig IT, a cybersecurity distributor in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, to meet growing demands for efficient threat detection technologies. Oberig IT will distribute Logpoint SIEM and NDR to MSSPs and customers in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, Romania, Poland, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

The partnership between Oberig IT and Logpoint directly addresses these challenges by introducing SIEM and NDR solutions that enable real-time threat data collection, analysis, and correlation. Logpoint’s solutions enable real-time threat analysis and seamless integration with existing security infrastructures.

Logpoint has also established a hub in Kyiv, where Kyrylo Ratkovskyi has taken up the role of Regional Sales Manager in the Eastern European market. He comes with extensive project management and sales experience in the cybersecurity industry.