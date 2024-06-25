Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Logpoint names Gitte Hemmingsen SVP People & Culture

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint is announcing that Gitte Hemmingsen has joined the company as SVP People & Culture. Hemmingsen will be responsible for overseeing and supporting an engaged and competent workforce and attracting key cybersecurity talent as Logpoint grows. She will join the executive management team and report to the company’s newly appointed CEO, Mikkel Drucker.

Hemmingsen has more than 20 years of experience in HR and People & Culture and notable accomplishments in talent acquisition, scaling businesses, and developing People & Culture strategies. She joins Logpoint after two years as Director of People & Culture at Liewood, a children’s design and lifestyle brand that has seen high growth.

Before that, she spent six years at the founder-led SaaS company Siteimprove as Vice President of Global HR. There, she spearheaded the substantial onboarding of new employees and built a strong culture and HR function from the ground up to support significant growth towards the completion of the successful acquisition by Nordic Capital. Previously, she has held leadership and consulting positions within HR at PwC, Alecto-Cornerstone, and Moment.


See previous articles

    

See next articles












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 