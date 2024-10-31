Rechercher
Logpoint named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape on Worldwide SIEM for SMB 2024 Vendor Assessment

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint has been named a Leader in the latest IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SIEM for SMB 2024 Vendor Assessment (US52038824, September 2024). Logpoint SIEM centralizes data monitoring for heightened visibility to help mid-sized organizations and the Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) who serve them detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats and meet compliance requirements.

Logpoint offers a European Cyber Defense Platform based on SIEM, helping companies detect cyber threats and meet regulatory demands. The company recently acquired AI-driven NDR provider Muninn to help customers and partners increase the chances of fending off cyberattacks. As the only European SIEM vendor with a Common Criteria EAL3+ certification required by NATO, Logpoint’s solutions are recognized for their data protection and privacy.

The IDC MarketScape Worldwide SIEM for SMB 2024 is a comprehensive analysis that evaluates security information and event management (SIEM) vendors tailored to SMBs. The report provides a detailed assessment of SIEM vendors based on quantitative and qualitative factors that matter most to SMBs when selecting a solution. The IDC MarketScape draws from interviews with end users and buyers and insights from IDC market experts to establish its weightings and evaluation standards.

For SMBs, the IDC MarketScape is a valuable guide for choosing the right SIEM solution, offering a clear, research-backed view of the market’s key players.


