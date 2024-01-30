Logpoint is announcing the release of new capabilities to its Converged SIEM platform

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint is announcing the release of new capabilities to its Converged SIEM platform, enhancing threat detection and security operations and streamlining case management. Organizations can focus on essential security matters with the new capabilities by reducing workload, simplifying automation, and freeing up resources.

The new release delivers increased system stability and reliability and more efficient use of resources by introducing adaptive memory management, which optimizes memory usage automatically. This allows users to prevent service disruptions and eliminate time spent on manual memory tuning. They can also add more nodes and increase visibility due to the release of extra memory.

Logpoint enhances the experience of configuring alerts with one single window and fewer clicks. Additionally, the way users populate and update lists has been simplified. Now, they can upload a list of, e.g., IoCs, malicious domains, IPs, etc., in a .CSV or .TXT file. This provides users with a flexible way to add lists from different sources, facilitates their jobs, and helps keep threat detection up to date.

Logpoint now allows complete collection chain configuration with a single click from LogSource Templates and enables distribution at scale for MSSPs from Logpoint Director, a platform to manage large deployments. This enhancement makes the initial configuration of Logpoint a breeze with pre-configured templates for all major Log Sources.

With the new update, Logpoint is streamlining security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), and case management. For example, incident artifacts are automatically extracted into cases, adding context, reducing analyst workload, and improving detection and response. Playbooks can automatically read incidents and add all extractable data as artifacts to the case. Additionally, security teams can search logs directly from the case management tool with a single click and feed the result back into the case, simplifying investigations.

The new update allows MSSPs and those working with different tenants to save time and reduce errors when distributing playbooks to customers. Logpoint is releasing generic playbooks related to typical security use cases that can be updated once and distributed to the tenants. These playbooks are integration-agnostic, so tenants with different integrations can benefit from them. Additionally, MSSPs will save crucial time in the process of distributing them.

Logpoint Converged SIEM is an end-to-end cybersecurity platform that covers the entire threat detection and incident response (TDIR) process. The platform automatically adds threat intelligence, business context, and entity risk to observations to transform weak signals into meaningful investigations and enables analysts to respond faster with automation and orchestration.