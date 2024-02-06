Logpoint appoints Sean Muirhead as Chief Product Officer

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint announced the appointment of Sean Muirhead as the company’s Chief Product Officer (CPO). Muirhead is a seasoned cybersecurity professional, well-known for his ability to develop and bring products to market. His overall responsibility at Logpoint is to ensure that the company’s products help customers and partners overcome cybersecurity challenges now and in the future.

Muirhead has been a cybersecurity executive for 25 years with extraordinary results for several leading cybersecurity companies, including TrendMicro, Solera Networks, and Sophos. He has successfully managed products throughout lifecycles with significant market success, served as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), and overseen mergers and acquisitions to fill gaps in product strategies. At Logpoint, he’ll lead the product strategy, go-to-market strategy, and potential strategic acquisitions.

Logpoint is the only SIEM vendor in Europe. The platform collects security information from the entire digital infrastructure, analyzes data against contextual information in real time, and provides case management tools to qualify customers and partners to manage threat detection, investigation, and response successfully.