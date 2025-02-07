Logpoint announced a partnership with Nethei

Logpoint announced a new strategic partnership with Netheimur, an Icelandic Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), to help Icelandic organizations across the public and private sectors better detect cyber attacks. Netheimur will offer Logpoint SIEM, enabling the MSSP to offer a threat detection platform that gives customers a simple way to monitor their on-premise, SaaS, and cloud environments and gain system visibility.

The partnership sees Logpoint break into the Icelandic market and Netheimur become the latest MSSP to join its rapidly expanding partnership program. Netheimur, established in 1998, offers comprehensive technology, hosting, and security services to organizations in the private and public sectors. The team consists of developers and technical professionals who deeply understand their customers’ challenges and the best ways to solve them. Netheimur will offer and manage Logpoint SIEM, a product that collects and analyses complex log and event data from the infrastructure to detect incidents and meet compliance requirements.

Over the course of the last year, Logpoint has added SecurValue in Italy, Prianto in Germany, Advitum in Sweden, and G’Secure Labs, which operates across the Nordic region. These MSSPs recognize the capabilities of Logpoint SIEM and the benefits of working with a regional cybersecurity vendor.

In the European Cybersecurity Sector 2024 survey carried out by Logpoint, it was revealed that over 90% of MSSPs look for security vendors who can scale and adapt, meet compliance regulations such as GDPR, provide storage within the EU, and offer transparent pricing. MSSPs are also likely to look for bundled offerings from cybersecurity vendors with solutions that align with the flagship platform, with 94% expressing an interest in this type of offering. Logpoint is anticipating and meeting these demands by adding NDR to its existing suite of associated SIEM services.

Logpoint has also expanded its product portfolio, recently acquiring the Danish Network Detection and Response (NDR) company Muninn to help organizations improve security performance with enhanced cybersecurity visibility. Logpoint’s NDR product harnesses AI and lets customers detect threats directly on the network. Logpoint is a European cybersecurity provider that helps customers adhere to EU regulations such as NIS 2 and GDPR.