Logpoint and Prianto partner to empower MSSPs to scale and help customers mitigate threats

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint announced a new partnership with the value-added software distributor Prianto to empower MSSPs in the Central European region to detect, investigate, and respond efficiently to cyber threats on a larger scale.

Founded in Germany in 2009, Prianto has become a leading software distributor with a focused vendor portfolio. Partnering with Logpoint enables Prianto to add Logpoint Converged SIEM and Logpoint Director to their portfolio of technology-comprehensive software solutions. Logpoint Converged SIEM accelerates threat detection, investigation, and response by combining multiple security tools into one platform. Logpoint Director is a platform tailored for MSSPs to operate multiple SIEM deployments.

The European Union has introduced the Network Information Security Directive (NIS) 2, which comes into effect in October. In addition, the Federal Office for Information Security in Germany has established the German IT Security Act 2.0 to increase cybersecurity in organizations operating critical infrastructure. The new regulations and existing ones, like GDPR, clash with using technology providers from third countries like the United States, where many security vendors are based.

The partnership comes into place at the heel of the announcement of Logpoint’s new MSSP program, designed to help MSSPs capture opportunities with the tools, resources, and support they need.