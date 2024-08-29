Logpoint and Advitum enter partnership

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint announced a new strategic partnership with the Managed Service Provider (MSP) Advitum to help organizations in Sweden achieve security outcomes. Advitum is creating a log management and security service based on Logpoint to offer log management, threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR), and compliance capabilities.

Founded in Kalmar in 2010, Advitum is an MSP with dedicated security services, ensuring customers have complete control and the ability to combat cyber threats. Adding Logpoint Security Information Event Management (SIEM) gives Advitum the resources to add more value to customers with a service built around log management, TDIR, and compliance. Advitum can manage the solution locally to increase data protection.

Logpoint is Europe’s largest SIEM vendor, offering solutions to collect and analyze security data to help organizations detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks faster and comply with NIS 2, GDPR, and other data and cybersecurity regulations. Logpoint is the only European SIEM vendor with a Common Criteria EAL3+ certification, demonstrating high data protection and robust systems geared to withstand current and emerging threats.