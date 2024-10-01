Logpoint acquires Muninn

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Logpoint is announcing the acquisition of the Danish cybersecurity company Muninn, an AI-driven Network Detection & Response provider, to meet the growing demand for advanced visibility to detect and respond to cyber threats efficiently. The acquisition bolsters Logpoint’s Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)-based Cyber Defense Platform with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Network Detection & Response (NDR) and marks Logpoint’s next step on the way to becoming a European cybersecurity powerhouse, delivering regional access to high-value security outcomes.

The combined offering significantly improves visibility and Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR), increasing the chances for organizations and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to safely navigate the complex threat landscape. Gartner reports that organizations integrating SIEM, NDR, and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) respond to incidents 50 percent faster. Muninn’s NDR solution will augment Logpoint’s Cyber Defense Platform with comprehensive network visibility, enhance TDIR, and enable customers to prevent cyberattacks in real time. In addition, Logpoint solutions integrate easily with other cybersecurity products, allowing customers to bring their own EDR to achieve complete visibility across environments.

Logpoint has established a Labs team spearheaded by CTO Christian Have to drive security research and AI innovation projects to make it easier for organizations and MSSPs to navigate cyber threats and risks. Muninn’s talented AI professionals and technologies will enrich the pursuits of Labs. The entire Muninn team, including Muninn CEO and Founder Andreas Wehowsky, joins Logpoint. Wehowsky has an MSc in computer science and aerospace engineering from MIT and more than 20 years of experience with AI and Machine Learning (ML) implementations and enterprise IT projects.

Logpoint is the largest SIEM vendor in Europe. On top of SIEM, Logpoint offers automation, case management, and behavior analytics capabilities to help organizations and the MSSPs who serve them detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats and comply with NIS 2, GDPR, and other data and cybersecurity regulations. Logpoint solutions are built to comply with European laws and protect data. For example, Logpoint is the only European SIEM vendor with a Common Criteria EAL3+ certification required by NATO organizations, demonstrating that its systems are robust and prepared for emerging threats.