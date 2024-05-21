LiveAction has announced appointments to its EMEA leadership team

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

LiveAction has announced pivotal appointments to its EMEA leadership team. The strategic hires of Ian Gallagher as Regional Sales Director for Northern Europe, Guntram Allfen as Regional Sales Director for Central Europe, and Sebastien Texier as Regional Sales Director for France, underscore LiveAction’s commitment to accelerating growth and customer success across the European region.

With over two decades of selling experience in enterprise and global markets, Ian Gallagher brings a wealth of expertise in networking and security from his enterprise roles at VMware, Extreme Networks and Brocade. Guntram Allfen, who previously led sales for the DACH region at Avi Networks (acquired by VMware in 2019), has a deep understanding of network and security offerings, coupled with his experience at NetIQ, NetScout, and Riverbed. Sebastien Texier, an accomplished veteran with over 25 years of experience in networks, analytics, and cloud computing, joins LiveAction after a successful stint at ThousandEyes, a Cisco company, further strengthening LiveAction’s connection to the Cisco ecosystem.

As enterprises embrace digital transformation and adopt hybrid cloud architectures, the need for comprehensive network visibility and performance management has become paramount. LiveAction’s industry-leading solutions empower organisations to gain end-to-end visibility and unified control over their networks, applications, and security posture. With a growing presence and deep expertise in the European market, LiveAction is well positioned to support enterprises in optimising their network infrastructures and ensuring business continuity.