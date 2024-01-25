Legrand | AV Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management Systems

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Legrand | AV, announces it has passed certification for ISO/IEC 27001:2013, the world’s renowned standard for information security management systems. This certification confirms that Legrand | AV achieved the most rigorous international standards for protection and security within the software and firmware used for its connected devices, embedded systems, and IT systems that are created at its Fairfield, New Jersey; Draper, Utah; and Minnetonka, Minnesota, R&D facilities. This includes the company’s C2G, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, and Vaddio brands.

"We have seen increased inquiries at both the dealer and end-user level for details on our cybersecurity process with connected product lines," said Tim Troast, Vice President, Technology and Product Strategy at Legrand | AV. "This certification ensures the security and quality of Legrand | AV solutions meet the standards required by IT decision-makers when an AV system will require network access."

With this certification, Legrand | AV products join a growing list of global solutions from Legrand to help partners meet or exceed their customers’ IT data and security requirements.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Legrand | AV’s certification was issued by one of the world’s leading bodies, Bureau Veritas — a globally accredited specialist in testing, inspection, and certification services — upon successfully completing the formal audit process. This certification is evidence that Legrand | AV has met all the rigorous international standards for ensuring the security and protection of employee data, customer data, financials, intellectual property, third-party data, cybersecurity, cryptography, and data privacy as set forth by the standard.