Legrand Announces Pam Hoppel as President of Legrand | AV for North and Central America

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Prior to joining Legrand, Pam held various leadership positions at Delta Faucet Company where, most recently as VP of Trade, she built and implemented both the trade and international vision as well as the strategy to deliver profitable above-market sales growth and margin expansion. Before her role as VP of Trade, Pam led the retail business as VP, during which time Delta Faucet Company was named The Home Depot Marketing Partner of the Year, a company first. She was also President and General Manager for Kidde, one of America’s largest manufacturers of smoke alarms and fire safety products. There, Pam led profitable growth by setting the global business strategy for the company; specifically leading all sales, marketing, and communications along with five global distribution and manufacturing facilities, two regionalized contact centers, and a global engineering center.